PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in their ace reliever.

James Harrison will play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh defensive coordinator Keith Butler said.

"They will see him," said Butler, refusing to elaborate.

The 39-year-old Harrison has played seven defensive snaps on the season and was inactive the last two weeks. The Steelers have played young outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree and Anthony Chickillo.

But Harrison has proved to be a difficult matchup for the undefeated Chiefs. In last year's AFC divisional playoff, Harrison recorded a sack and forced tackle Eric Fisher into a holding call on the decisive two-point try with 2:43 left as the Steelers won 18-16.

Harrison said earlier this season that he's ready when called upon and will do whatever the coaches ask. Now they are asking him to sack Alex Smith.

Harrison is the franchise's all-time sack leader with 79.5.