DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry lashed out Thursday at fans who lobbied for quarterback Jay Cutler to be benched, saying they're an embarrassment to players.

Cutler drew jeers while struggling through much of the Dolphins' 2017 home debut Sunday, before his fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Landry helped Miami beat the Tennessee Titans 16-10. The crowd chanted repeatedly for backup quarterback Matt Moore.

"Jay is our quarterback, and we stand by him," Landry said. "We don't buy into the fans -- 'Who do you want to play quarterback?' I believe it's disrespectful. A man who comes out here and works his butt off, for people to not understand what's going on, or not to have even touched the field before ... They don't understand the situation. They just want to be on Twitter or start a damned chant.

"It's embarrassing as a player to have fans like that. It's embarrassing."

Cutler threw for only 92 yards, although by coach Adam Gase's count he had five passes dropped. Cutler's passer rating ranks 30th in the NFL, and the Dolphins (2-2) have scored only three offensive touchdowns this season.

They play at Atlanta on Sunday.