CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers on Thursday night continued to rewrite the NFL history book with a first-quarter sack of Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz.

The sack made the 37-year-old Peppers the only player to record at least 150 sacks and 10 interceptions since sacks became an official statistic with the league in 1982. He already was the only member of the 100-sack, 10-interception club.

Peppers also moved within half a sack of Chris Doleman (150.5) for fourth place on the NFL's all-time sack list.

Peppers is off to the second-fastest start of his career in sacks with 6.5. He had eight through the first six games of the 2006 season en route to 13. He had only three at this point in 2008 when he had a career-best 14.5 sacks.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection returned to Carolina, where he was the second pick of the 2002 draft, during the offseason after spending the past seven seasons at Chicago and Green Bay.

Peppers has pushed his franchise-leading sack total to 87.5.