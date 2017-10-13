CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Philadelphia Eagles starting middle linebacker Jordan Hicks has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers because of an ankle injury.

Hicks remained in the locker room after halftime and was replaced in the lineup by second-year player Joe Walker.

An ankle injury also knocked Hicks out of the Eagles' Week 3 game against Giants, but he returned to play the following game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hicks, a third-year player out of Texas, is one of the key players on the Eagles' defense. He has 28 tackles and a fumble recovery this season.