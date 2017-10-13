CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly left Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half and was placed in the concussion protocol.

The 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who has missed multiple games each of the past two seasons after suffering a concussion, came out after running a Philadelphia offensive lineman charging up the middle on a second-and-4 play from the Carolina 6. He took a hard shot to his left shoulder and then went awkwardly to the ground.

"The only thing I can tell you is that he's in the protocol," coach Ron Rivera said after the game. "I don't know anything other than that."

Kuechly grabbed his shoulder as he ran off the field for a key third-down play. After a few minutes with team trainer Ryan Vermillion and the team doctor he jogged to the locker room.

He didn't return for the start of the second half as the team officially said the Pro Bowl player was being evaluated for a concussion.

It wasn't nearly as dramatic as last season, when Kuechly was carted off the field in tears in a prime-time game against the New Orleans Saints after suffering his second concussion in two seasons.

Kuechly missed three games during the 2015 season after suffering a concussion in the opener at Jacksonville. He was in the concussion protocol for three games last season after the Saints game and was held out the final three games as a precaution with Carolina out of playoff contention.