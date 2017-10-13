Less than two weeks after a nine-year prison stay ended, O.J. Simpson has done an autograph signing.

It is not known who conducted the signing, but TMZ reported Friday that it took place in Las Vegas, where Simpson has been living since his Oct. 1 release.

Memorabilia signed, namely Simpson's autograph on Buffalo Bills helmets, was sold on a wholesale basis to autograph dealers.

One of those dealers who purchased an allotment was Steiner Sports out of New York, which posted prices on the signed Simpson helmets -- $400 for just the autograph, $450 with a "HOF '85" inscription -- on Thursday.

"Collectors collect, and O.J. Simpson is a part of sports history for his accomplishments on the field," said Steiner Sports CEO Brandon Steiner. "He's a Heisman Trophy winner, 10,000-plus-yard rusher and a Hall of Famer. We are just trying to answer the demand of our customers looking to complete their collections."

Helmets recently autographed by O.J. Simpson are being sold for $400 or more. Steiner Sports

It is not known how well the Simpson items will sell. While Simpson was in jail, prices paid for his signature and game-used memorabilia sold at auction were lackluster.

Any money Simpson earns is supposed to go to the families of Ronald Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, following a 1997 civil decision. Including the interest that has accrued, Simpson owes the families about $65 million, a Goldman family lawyer told The Associated Press when Simpson was released from prison.

Simpson's NFL pension, which added up to at least $435,000 during his incarceration, is protected from that judgment.