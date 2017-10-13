        <
          Panthers identify fan that sucker punched another fan, will pursue charges

          1:51 PM ET
          David Newton
            • Covered Panthers, NFL for 11 years
            • More than 25 years experience covering NFL, college football and NASCAR
            • Joined ESPN in 2006
          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers are investigating an incident in the stands from Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, saying they've identified a fan that was caught on video sucker punching another fan in the face.

          "We have reviewed video tape of the incident and have identified the perpetrator," said a statement from Lance Emory, the Panthers' executive director of risk management. "We are working with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department to pursue charges to the fullest extent of the law."

          The fan who threw the punch was wearing a black No. 1 Cam Newton jersey. His punches drew blood from the face of the fan he struck.

          "The Carolina Panthers are committed to a fan-friendly and family-friendly stadium experience," Emory said in the statement. "The behavior exhibited by the perpetrator is unacceptable and will not be condoned at Bank of America Stadium."

          NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the league's security department "reviews all such incidents with a club.''

