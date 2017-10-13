JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder will miss his second consecutive game with an illness when the Jaguars play host to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but coach Doug Marrone said Linder is progressing with his recovery.

However, the team will not say exactly what type of illness Linder has other than that it's not something he could pass to teammates by being around them.

"We know it's getting better," Marrone said. "That's what I know right now. It's just a matter of time [before Linder is cleared], and you never know what it's going to be."

Linder did not play in last Sunday's victory over Pittsburgh, and he did not practice at all this week, but Marrone said Linder did some conditioning work on Friday. Tyler Shatley will start in Linder's place again on Sunday against the Rams. The Jaguars ran for 236 yards, including 181 by Leonard Fournette, in their 30-9 victory over the Steelers.

In July, the Jaguars signed Linder to a five-year, $51.7 million contract extension, with $24 million guaranteed, which made him the highest-paid center in NFL history. He was the team's third-round pick in 2014.

The Jaguars also have two players questionable for Sunday: receiver Arrelious Benn (groin) and left guard Patrick Omameh (hip). Both are expected to play against the Rams.