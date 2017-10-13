The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out quarterback Sam Bradford and top receiver Stefon Diggs for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, coach Mike Zimmer said Friday.

Case Keenum will return to the starting role for the Vikings.

Bradford, who returned last week after missing three games, aggravated a knee injury late in the first half of Sunday's win against Chicago. Diggs has a groin injury, and starting left guard Nick Easton will also not play because of a calf injury.

Keenum finished with 140 yards on 17-of-21 passing and a touchdown with a 110.3 passer rating and 79.4 QBR in leading the Vikings to the 20-17 win over the Bears.

