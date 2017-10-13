FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher Vic Beasley Jr., sidelined since suffering a hamstring strain in a Week 2 win over the Green Bay Packers, will return to the lineup against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Beasley practiced all week and wore a protective sleeve on his right leg. He stopped short of declaring himself 100 percent.

"I feel good, man," Beasley said. "I feel like this is an injury, something I can play through. I wouldn't say things are going to be 100 percent because, during the season, everybody is pretty much banged up with some type of injury. I feel good enough to do what I've normally been doing."

Vic Beasley Jr. is set to play Sunday after missing the past two games with a hamstring strain. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Beasley, who has two sacks this season after the leading the league with 15.5 in 2016, isn't sure if he will play his usual number of snaps.

"Honestly, I guess we'll see," he said. "We'll see how things go in the game. If I feel like I can go further than I'm normally capable of, then, yeah, let's do it."

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said wide receiver Julio Jones, who was limited by a hip flexor injury, and kicker Matt Bryant, bothered by a back issue, are set to play, as expected. The team plans to list Bryant as questionable just in case his back tightens up leading into the game. The team signed kicker Mike Meyer to the practice squad as insurance.

"He did well today," Quinn said about Bryant kicking on Friday.

Mohamed Sanu, the No. 2 wide receiver behind Jones, is out Sunday due to a hamstring injury. Defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw (ankle/knee) and linebacker Jermaine Grace (hamstring) also are out against the Dolphins.