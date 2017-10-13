Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski says he's "ready to roll" for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing one game due to a thigh injury. (0:16)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who missed the team's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week with an injured thigh, says he is ready for action Sunday against the New York Jets.

"I'm good to go, ready to play," Gronkowski said Friday. "Whatever coaches call, or whatever plays they have me in, I'll be ready to roll."

Gronkowski had injured his thigh in the Patriots' Oct. 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and the quick turnaround to play on Oct. 5 was too much to overcome.

"Unfortunately it was a quick turnaround game Thursday night, and it just wasn't ready to roll. There was no chance that it could have went," he said. "It is what it is. I took care of myself throughout that whole time, took care of my body, and now I'm ready to play."

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says he is ready to play Sunday following a thigh injury that kept him out against the Buccaneers. AP Photo/Butch Dill

Gronkowski still made the trip to Tampa, watching the game from the sideline.

"You just cheer for your teammates, and you're just there for support," he said. "Hopefully that doesn't happen again. I'm going to focus on the Jets now and ready to roll for Sunday."

In four games, Gronkowski has 20 catches for 318 yards and two touchdowns.