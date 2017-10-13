NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Titans receiver Rishard Matthews backtracked from his since-deleted tweet that he would be "done with football" if the NFL changed its policy to force players to stand for the anthem.

"In regards to the tweet I sent out, I'm a man, sometimes you make bad decisions at the wrong time, at that time I made a bad decision to tweet that out at that given moment," Matthews said Friday while sitting at his locker following practice.

Matthews said he doesn't stand by his statement "right now," but "hopes it doesn't get to that."

The NFL and NFL Players Association released a joint statement Wednesday confirming that there has been no change to the policy that recommends, but doesn't require, players to stand for the anthem. Commissioner Roger Goodell, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and player leadership will attend league meetings next week to discuss how to progress on social issues and discuss the subject of protesting during the anthem in a larger scale.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said he spoke with Matthews about the tweet and the issue was being handled internally. Mularkey said he did not see it being an issue going forward.

Matthews, whose father served 23 years in the Marines and whose brother, another Marine, died in Afghanistan two years ago, has been vocal in his stance against racial injustice and police brutality. He has remained in the locker room alone during the anthem for the last two weeks while the team stood for the performance. The Titans stayed in the locker room, along with the Seahawks, in Week 3 following President Donald Trump's S.O.B. comments toward NFL players.

"Sometimes people, as you all know, tweet some ignorant things out at some moments and that was an ignorant thing I tweeted out at that given moment," Matthews said. "I take full responsibility and that's why it went down right after, but somebody caught me with a screenshot.

"It's unfortunate that I brought this distraction, but it is what it is. I'm a man, I take full responsibility. Sometimes you get free time and I was on my Twitter at the time and that's what happened."

Matthews said the issue of racial injustice and police brutality is "clear cut," and it does frustrate him when others criticize him for taking this stance, but he also notes the right of free speech and opinion is what makes this country great.