The San Francisco 49ers are shopping NaVorro Bowman, and there are teams that are interested in the veteran linebacker, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Bowman, 29, has been unhappy with his playing time with the 49ers. He has seen action in all five games this season, getting 38 total tackles.

A knee injury kept Bowman out for the entire 2014 season and an Achilles injury ended his season in 2016 after just four games. But when he has been healthy, he has been one of the NFL's best linebackers.

Entering this season, Bowman has recorded two of the top five seasons in solo tackles (120 in 2013 and 116 in '15) since he entered the NFL in 2010 as a third-round pick. He ranks seventh overall in tackles (505) during that span, despite missing 20 games to injury over two of the past three seasons. He also was selected to three Pro Bowls.

Overall, Bowman has 709 total tackles, 12.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four interceptions in his eight seasons with the 49ers.