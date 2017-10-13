The NFL, keeping an eye on the wildfires in Northern California, has decided to play Sunday's game between the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland as scheduled.

The NFL said it would continue to monitor air quality conditions in the Bay Area and will update the public with any changes via its social media channels. There had been discussions about moving the game elsewhere due to air quality issues.

Since igniting Sunday in spots across eight counties, the blazes have killed an unprecedented 31 people. Hundreds more were injured or missing, and thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed.

Choking smoke has drifted over the San Francisco Bay Area, where some -- including the Raiders during Thursday's practice -- have resorted to wearing masks to filter the fumes.

As of Friday afternoon, most of the 21 wildfires spanning more than 300 square miles were less than 10 percent contained.

Michael Signora, the NFL's vice president of football communications, said Thursday that the league is getting updates on the situation from both teams and from city officials in Oakland.

Oakland, which is about 45 miles south of the fires, has been blanketed by smoke in recent days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.