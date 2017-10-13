GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers think Ty Montgomery can be effective if he plays Sunday, a little more than two weeks after he sustained broken ribs, but they're not ready to clear him just yet.

The running back was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but there's still a chance he could play at Minnesota. Montgomery broke multiple ribs on Sept. 28 against the Bears and hasn't played since then. Last week, he was listed as doubtful in advance of the game at Dallas.

It was against the Cowboys that rookie running back Aaron Jones made his first NFL start and rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown in the Packers' win.

Even if Montgomery is cleared, the Packers likely would give Jones a considerable workload given his success last week.

But the coaches believe Montgomery could function just fine while wearing the protective flak jacket that he used in practice this week.

"I think based on what we've seen in practice, I think he can," Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans said. "He hasn't obviously taken a hit, but the way they have equipment set up now they can absorb any type of impact. Based on what he's done the last two days, I'd say he's moving around at least enough that it seems like he can play. But once again that's without taking any hits to make that call."

Two other key starters on offense were listed as questionable: left tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and right tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle). Bakhtiari hasn't played since Week 1, but this would be a good time to get him back considering the left tackle likely will have to block Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, who already has six sacks in five games this season. Left guard Lane Taylor has played left tackle the past two weeks. Before that, he had never played tackle even dating back to high school. Bulaga returned last week against the Cowboys and appeared to make it through the game without much trouble.

The Packers also could be thin in the defensive backfield. Safety Morgan Burnett (hamstring) was ruled out. Cornerback Kevin King (concussion) was listed as doubtful. Both sustained their injuries last week at Dallas. Cornerback Davon House (quad) was questionable.