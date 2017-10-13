ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans as he deals with an ankle injury.

Stafford, though, appears likely to play after practicing fully every day this week. Despite being listed as questionable, Stafford is expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Detroit did not sign another quarterback this week, meaning if Stafford were unable to play for some reason, Jake Rudock would be the only quarterback on the roster.

Stafford injured his ankle and his hamstring in last Sunday's loss to Carolina. He appeared hobbled during the game and walked gingerly afterward, but by Wednesday appeared to be walking without much of a limp.

Unless there is a major surprise, Stafford should make his 102nd consecutive start Sunday -- the fourth-longest active streak among NFL quarterbacks. Only Eli Manning (204), Philip Rivers (182) and Matt Ryan (119) have active streaks longer than Stafford's.

Linebacker Paul Worrilow is out for the second straight week with a sprained MCL. Receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee), right guard T.J. Lang (back), right tackle Rick Wagner (shoulder) and running back Dwayne Washington (quad) were also listed as questionable.