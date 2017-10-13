Chargers WR Mike Williams, who hasn't played since college because of a back injury, says he and the coaches are preparing for him to play this week against the Raiders. (0:53)

COSTA MESA, Calif -- The wait is over for Mike Williams, as the Los Angeles Chargers' rookie wide receiver told reporters Friday that he expects to make his NFL debut Sunday on the road against the Oakland Raiders.

"I'm excited to get out there with my teammates for the first time six games in," Williams said. "Just to get out there is going to be a fun experience."

Editor's Picks NFL opts not to move Chargers-Raiders game The NFL is looking at contingencies for the Raiders' game against the Chargers if air quality from the fires in Northern California remains at unacceptable levels. San Diego, the former home of the Chargers, is willing to help.

How'd we get here? Raiders, Chargers meet in 'Relocation Bowl' Both teams at one point looked bound to become partners in L.A. Ahead of their Week 6 meeting, we revisit how the relocation drama played out. 1 Related

Williams has been out since May after suffering a herniated disk in his lower back during rookie minicamp.

The Chargers took a cautious approach to Williams' recovery, holding him out of training camp and slowly bringing him along during the regular season.

Williams participated in his first fully padded practice Thursday, going through one-on-one and team drills. The Clemson product said he is looking forward to taking the field this weekend.

However, Williams was limited in practice Friday and listed as questionable on the injury report. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he wants to look at the film from Friday's practice before making a decision later in the day.

Williams had been listed as out on Friday's injury report for the first five weeks of the regular season.

"We're going to do what's best for the team," Lynn said. "Mike has not played since January, so we have to be careful rushing him back into action. But I thought this week in practice he looked his best."

Lynn said Williams got banged around a little bit during practice this week for the first time and responded well. But Lynn also acknowledged that Williams has experienced soreness while recovering from the back injury, which is normal.

"I don't want any setbacks with his back, because I want him for the long haul," Lynn said.