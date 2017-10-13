ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Derek Carr came off the Oakland Raiders injury report on Friday after he was a full participant in practice, and as expected he will start at quarterback Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"He'll be ready to play," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Friday. "I think it was smart to give him the week (off), which we did. Even though he was pushing for last week. He's cleared to go and got the green light. Doctors and trainers all gave him the go.

"He had a full week of practice for the most part, so we're ready to go."

Raiders QB Derek Carr's 2016 season came to an end because of a fractured right fibula in Week 16. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Carr, who suffered a transverse process fracture in his back on a sack at the Denver Broncos on Oct. 1, sat out Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Raiders' third straight defeat.

After being diagnosed with the injury, Carr apologized to Del Rio.

"It was just my love for this team," Carr said this week. "When I found out, I just told him, 'I'm sorry. I'm sorry that I won't be 100 percent right now.' I felt bad because I care so much about this team and this organization that even though I had a broken back, I still felt bad that I couldn't be out there to help because ... I sat there for two games last year and had to watch knowing there's nothing I could do to help."

Carr suffered a broken pinkie finger on his passing hand in November 2016, but didn't miss any games because of it. However, his 2016 season came to an end after he fractured his right fibula in Week 16.

He missed the season finale at Denver and the playoff game at Houston. The Raiders lost both games and are 2-9 since he was injured, including the preseason.

"It is a lonely feeling," Carr said. "It hurts because I see the sacrifice all my teammates make, and I just want to be out there to help them because I believe that I can."

Four Raiders players have been ruled out for Sunday against the Chargers.: CBs Gareon Conley and Antonio Hamilton, MLB Marquel Lee and FB Jamize Olawale.