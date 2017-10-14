INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts already-struggling offensive line has suffered another blow, as the team plans to place starting right guard Jack Mewhort on injured reserve with a knee injury, coach Chuck Pagano announced Saturday.

"He's been battling through (since) training camp," Pagano said. "Tough deal. Hate it for Jack and his teammates hate it. Next man up. ... He's going to have to have another procedure. We're going to miss him."

Mewhort, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, was given one rest day each week during the regular season, but Pagano said his knee flared up while just standing and watching practice on Friday.

This is the second straight year that Mewhort's season was cut short due to a knee injury. He was placed on IR for the final three games of the 2016 season.

Pagano didn't say who would replace Mewhort at right guard, but a possibility is second-year player Le'Raven Clark, who played some guard during his rookie season. Clark said he started 13 games at guard while at Texas Tech.

Another possibility is to move Joe Haeg from right tackle to right guard and start Clark at right tackle, a position he opened training camp at as the starter.

Losing Mewhort is the latest hit to an offensive line that didn't have center Ryan Kelly (foot) for the first four games of the season and lost Denzelle Good (wrist) after Week 1.

"You look at it as a sign or a test," Pagano said. "If you're weak and want to throw a pity party (because) maybe it was a sign. But that's not what these guys are made of. It's another test. Somebody is going to step up and play damn good football for us."

Pagano also said tight end Jack Doyle has cleared the concussion protocol and will play against the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Doyle, who is second on the team in receptions with 17, missed the Week 5 game against San Francisco after suffering the concussion in Week 4 at Seattle.