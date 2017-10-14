FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots rookie defensive end/linebacker Harvey Langi and his wife were involved in a car accident that involved serious injuries, but are not considered to be life-threatening, according to someone close to Langi.

"We are aware of the traffic accident involving Harvey Langi and a passenger last night in Foxborough," the Patriots said in a statement. "The two were stopped at a traffic light when they were rear ended by another vehicle. They were both transported to a local hospital with injuries and are receiving medical attention. Our thoughts are with Harvey, the Langi family and those who sustained injuries in last night's accident."

The Patriots are traveling to East Rutherford, N.J. on Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Rookie safety David Jones, who is a member of the Patriots practice squad, acknowledged Langi on social media.

Praying for my brother @LANGI21 quick recovery for you and your wife 🙏🏾 — David Jones ™ (@the_davidjones) October 14, 2017

Langi made the Patriots' 53-man roster as an undrafted player out of Brigham Young University. He has played in one game this season. He began his collegiate career as a running back at Utah before leaving on a church mission the following summer. He transferred to BYU and converted to linebacker the following year.

At BYU, he appeared in 36 games over three seasons and registered 139 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two interceptions.