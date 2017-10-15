New York Jets running back Bilal Powell, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a calf injury, is not expected to play, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, but fellow back Matt Forte will return to the lineup.

Powell picked up the slack the past few weeks after Forte went down with a toe injury. Forte said Thursday that he has been going full speed and wants to play when the Jets host the Patriots in a battle for first place in the AFC East.

Powell did not practice this week after hurting his calf in last week's win over Cleveland. He leads the Jets in rushing with 240 yards on 51 carries, with two touchdowns.

Forte's injured toe has kept him out of the Jets' past two games. He has 94 yards on the season at an average of 4.1 yards per carry.

Information from ESPN's Rich Cimini was used in this report.