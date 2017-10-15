Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery, listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, is expected to play and not be limited Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Montgomery practiced last week wearing a flak jacket to protect the multiple broken ribs he suffered in the Sept. 28 game against the Chicago Bears.

He did not play against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, because Montgomery said he was not cleared by the team's medical staff.

Montgomery said he took hits during practice while donning the flak jacket and made it through without any trouble and felt "fine."

He will likely wear the protection for Sunday's game but said he doesn't believe it will be cumbersome.

"I played with one in high school," Montgomery said Thursday. "It's very normal. A flak jacket is pretty normal. It's not in the way or anything."

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.