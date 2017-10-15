Despite the Carolina Panthers announcing that Luke Kuechly had entered the concussion protocol Thursday night, the standout linebacker passed his concussion test and the team does not believe he suffered another one, league sources told ESPN.

Kuechly collided with Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks and hurt his shoulder, which triggered up his neck, but Kuechly was at the team's training facility Friday and felt fine, according to those around him.

It doesn't mean that Kuechly couldn't have some sort of setback this week that would affect his availability for next Sunday's game at Chicago. But for now, the Panthers are operating as if Kuechly will be able to play against the Bears.

When Kuechly left Thursday's game and the team said he was in concussion protocol, many assumed he had suffered another concussion. Kuechly missed the final six games last season due to a concussion, and he has had at least two in the past two years.

But all tests conducted on Kuechly since Thursday night's loss to the Eagles have not revealed another concussion.

"It's always encouraging, not just from a standpoint of Luke getting back on the field, but with his health," Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks told reporters Friday. "It's good to know he was feeling a lot better today, in good spirits and being his old self. I'm excited about that."