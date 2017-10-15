Former Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster has checked into a rehab facility in Miami, league sources told ESPN.

Foerster is seeking help after a video released last weekend showed him sniffing a white, powdery substance off a desk in the Dolphins training facility.

Editor's Picks Woman on Foerster video: 'Tip of the iceberg' In an interview with ESPN Radio's The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Kijuana Nige says she posted a video of ex-Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white powder off a desk to expose racial inequality in the U.S.

Foerster has begun to attack his personal issues, but his professional ones will follow him wherever he next tries to go. He will be subject to discipline should he try to coach again in the NFL.

In the unlikely event he returns to the Dolphins, an idea nobody is willing to broach at this time, Foerster would be subject to team discipline.

Should another NFL team hire him -- at least two teams tried to lure him away from Miami during the offseason -- he would be subject to league discipline.

The NFL would consider how long Foerster has been out of the game and what steps he has taken to deal with his issues when deciding whether discipline is appropriate.