Before they surprisingly released linebacker NaVorro Bowman on Friday, the San Francisco 49ers agreed to trade the longtime veteran to the New Orleans Saints for a seventh-round draft pick, league sources told ESPN.

But after agreeing to the trade, the 49ers learned that the veteran linebacker preferred to be a free agent and decide on his own where he would play next. So as a reward for Bowman's service, San Francisco acquiesced and released the linebacker.

Now that Bowman is a free agent, "lots of teams [are] trying to sign" him, according to one source, and it will take "a few days" for him to make a decision.

The 49ers had also spoken with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers about a trade. The Oakland Raiders also are expected to have some level of interest, according to a source, because they're based nearby and are expected to be a contender.

Bowman was drafted by the 49ers in 2010 and played seven seasons for the team.

There has been speculation that the 49ers could trade running back Carlos Hyde, but the team hasn't had any trade talks involving him and does not plan to have any, according to a team source.