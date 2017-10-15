Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to come off the physically unable to perform list as early as this week, barring any setbacks in his checkup with his knee surgeon on Monday, league sources told ESPN.

Bridgewater dislocated his left knee and tore multiple ligaments on Aug. 30, 2016, and hasn't played or practiced since.

Once the Vikings take him off the PUP list, they will have a 21-day window in which to activate him or place him on season-ending injured reserve. But with Sam Bradford nursing a lingering knee injury, Bridgewater has re-entered the Vikings' quarterback conversation this season.

Bridgewater wants to play, but the Vikings would like to give him as much time as possible to heal. Still, both sides are pleased with his progress while understanding how much is at stake.

Bridgewater is scheduled to become a free agent after the season, and Minnesota also has Bradford on an expiring contract, so quarterback decisions in the short and long term will have to be made.

But Bridgewater could be back at practice as early as this week and ultimately could loom as a pivotal figure in the Vikings' season.