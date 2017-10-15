GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is expected to be active Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, barring any setbacks, a source told ESPN.

In Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, David was carted off the field with a medial ankle sprain, forcing him to miss games against the New York Giants and New England Patriots.

David was officially listed as questionable on the Buccaneers' injury report.

A former Pro Bowler and All-Pro, David had 16 combined tackles in the first two games of the season and has been one of the Bucs' top defensive players since 2012.