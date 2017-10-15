BALTIMORE -- Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is inactive Sunday against the Chicago Bears because of a shoulder injury.

Maclin, the second-leading receiver on the Ravens, was limited in practice all week and had been listed as questionable. He wore a red jersey during practice, which indicated no contact.

The loss of Maclin means an increased workload for Breshad Perriman, a 2015 first-round pick. Perriman has only four catches for 26 yards this season, although he made a critical third-down catch in last Sunday's win in Oakland.

Maclin, who signed a two-year, $11 million deal in June, missed four games last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. His last full season was 2014, when he played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

In his first season in Baltimore, Maclin has 16 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns.