Biggest NFL injuries of Week 6

Here are the most significant NFL injuries in Week 6:

Thursday

Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers: Kuechly entered the concussion protocol Thursday after he collided with Eagles guard Brandon Brooks and hurt his shoulder and neck. But, he was at the team's training facility Friday and felt fine, according to those around him, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kuechly missed the final six games last season with a concussion, and he has had at least two in the past two years. His availability for Week 7 against the Bears is in question.

Fozzy Whittaker, RB, Carolina Panthers: Whittaker was carted to the locker room in the first quarter with a right ankle injury, and did not return to the game. He was spotted on the sidelines with crutches and a walking boot later in the contest.