MINNEAPOLIS -- Aaron Rodgers was carted to the locker room after Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr hit him in the first quarter Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback was rolling out to his right with Barr pressuring him. As Rodgers threw, Barr hit him in the midsection and he landed on his throwing shoulder.

The team announced that Rodgers has a right shoulder injury and was questionable to return.

Brett Hundley replaced Rodgers. The third-year pro is the only other quarterback on the Packers' roster.

Hundley's first pass of the day was intercepted by cornerback Xavier Rhodes, leading to a Vikings touchdown drive.

Sunday's game was the first time all season that Rodgers had both of his starting tackles -- David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga -- playing together. But this wasn't a protection issue. Rather, it was Rodgers on a rollout pass that tight end Martellus Bennett dropped.

Rodgers was able to walk off the field under his own power. The Packers' medical staff examined Rodgers on the sideline, then took him to the locker room on a cart.