HOUSTON -- With two touchdowns on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has the most passing touchdowns by a rookie through six games since the NFL-AFL merger. He now has 14 on the season.

Most recently, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota threw 13 touchdowns in 2015.

Watson's first touchdown came near the end of the first quarter when he found a wide-open Will Fuller down the right sideline. His second was a shovel pass to wide receiver Braxton Miller, who flipped into the end zone for the score.

Watson now has four passing touchdowns of at least 20 air yards, which is the most in the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Texans quarterbacks Brock Osweiler and Tom Savage threw a combined 15 touchdown passes last season.

In the first half, Watson is 9-of-16 for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He has a passer rating of 128.6 and has not thrown an interception.

Watson now has 16 total touchdowns (14 passing and two rushing) this season. According to Elias, that ties for the most total touchdowns by a player in their first six career games. Mark Rypien and Kurt Warner each had 16.