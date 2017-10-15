MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, who knocked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers out of Sunday's game on Green Bay's second drive, was ruled out before the second half began with a concussion.

Barr's monster first half included two quarterback hurries, one pass defended and the game-changing tackle on Rodgers outside the pocket, which did not result in a penalty despite the hit coming after the quarterback threw an incomplete pass. Green Bay announced that Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone on the play.

Barr drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after Xavier Rhodes picked off Packers backup quarterback Brett Hundley in the second quarter.