          Vikings' Anthony Barr ruled out with concussion

          3:22 PM ET
          • Courtney CroninESPN Staff Writer
            Close
              Covered the 49ers, Raiders and Warriors for the San Jose Mercury News. She joined ESPN in 2017.

          MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, who knocked Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers out of Sunday's game on Green Bay's second drive, was ruled out before the second half began with a concussion.

          Barr's monster first half included two quarterback hurries, one pass defended and the game-changing tackle on Rodgers outside the pocket, which did not result in a penalty despite the hit coming after the quarterback threw an incomplete pass. Green Bay announced that Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone on the play.

          Barr drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after Xavier Rhodes picked off Packers backup quarterback Brett Hundley in the second quarter.

