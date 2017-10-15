NEW ORLEANS -- The Detroit Lions lost two key players on either side of the ball in Sunday's 52-38 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Safety Glover Quin was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion and wideout Golden Tate exited with a shoulder injury.

Quin was injured trying to tackle Saints running back Alvin Kamara on a first-and-10 from the New Orleans 46-yard-line.

When Quin was trying to tackle Kamara, teammate A'Shawn Robinson's knee appeared to collide with his helmet. Quin immediately fell to the ground and didn't appear to be moving for a short period of time.

Quin eventually sat up and was walked, with the help of trainers, immediately to the locker room. As he got up, multiple Lions players went over to check on Quin and pat him on the back for encouragement.

Tate had scored on 45-yard touchdown reception -- that caught the attention of famed WWE wrestler The Rock -- in the first half where he spun to break two tackles and then flipped into the end zone. He finished the day with seven catches and 96 yards with the score.

Quin has been the emotional leader of the Lions' defense. A Pro Bowler in 2014, Quin has started every game since the start of the 2010 season between Houston and Detroit. He had five tackles Sunday at the time of his injury.