Tom Brady finds Rob Gronkowski across the middle for a 33-yard touchdown as the Patriots take a 21-14 lead over the Jets. (0:32)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Tom Brady of the New England Patriots became the NFL's all-time winningest quarterback, notching his 187th career regular-season win in Sunday's 24-17 decision over the New York Jets.

Brady, 40, had been tied with Brett Favre and Peyton Manning at 186 regular-season wins.

"I wish we would have done better, but we won," Brady said after Sunday's win. "Probably a lot to learn from it. I wish we could have played a little better offensively, but we battled."

Last week, on Westwood One radio, he said, "It means time flies. It's so hard to imagine that I'm in my 18th year and I've been a part of so many great teams. Nothing in this sport is achieved without your teammates and coaches. It's the ultimate team sport. That's why I love it.

"I have the best teammates. I have the best support. Our coaches do, to me, the best job. These are all team awards where they may single me out as an individual just because that's typically what happens with quarterbacks, but that's not how I feel. I love my teammates. I owe everything to them. I owe everything to the coaches who have worked so hard for me. I get to share in some of these accomplishments with everybody, because that's really what it's all about for me."

When including playoff games, Brady was already atop the charts, picking up his 212nd career victory on Sunday against the Jets. Manning (200), Favre (199) and John Elway (162) are next on the list.

Brady finished 20-of-38 for 257 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception against the Jets.