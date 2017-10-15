GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Adrian Peterson said last week he still has it.

He showed it Sunday.

Peterson, who was traded to the Cardinals on Tuesday, ran for 54 yards on four carries on Arizona's opening drive, topping it off with a 27-yard touchdown up the middle to give Arizona a 7-0 lead a little more than three minutes into Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Peterson injected life into a dormant Cardinals' run game. He, alone, had more yards on the first drive than the 51.8 yards per game Arizona has averaged thus far this season.

Peterson began the game with an eight-yard run and followed that up with another eight-yard run two plays later. He then had an 11-yard carry. Peterson capped the drive with the touchdown run, accounting for 54 of Arizona's 75 yards that drive.

Peterson signed with the New Orleans Saints in the offseason but lasted only four games before the trade to Arizona.

"I have so much left," Peterson said Wednesday. "I look to play at least four to five more years, God willing. I have a lot left in the tank. Stay tuned."