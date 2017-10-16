Le'Veon Bell gets stuffed at the line, but keeps his legs moving and scores the Steelers' first touchdown against the Chiefs. (0:18)

PITTSBURGH -- Le'Veon Bell had no problem backing up his theory from early last week that running the ball is a "formula for winning."

Bell put the Pittsburgh Steelers -- and Kansas City Chiefs defenders -- on his back for 179 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries in Sunday's 19-13 victory over the league's last undefeated team.

Bell said he knew he was getting the ball early and often after last week's 15 carries on 47 yards in a loss to Jacksonville left him wanting more.

"Controlling the pace of the game, controlling the run and getting it early opened us up for quick passes. It just makes the job easier for everyone else," Bell said. "Third-and-short opens up the whole playbook."

Five of Bell's first 19 runs went for 10 or more yards. Bell and teammate Antonio Brown become the first tandem to record at least 700 scrimmage yards apiece through a season's first six games since individual stats were first recorded in 1933, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Ben Roethlisberger also backed up his contention he was not done after a five-interception performance against Jacksonville.

When asked if he had a told-you-so response after a 17-of-25, 252-yard performance on the road, Roethlisberger said "that's not my cup of tea."

"But I guess this old cowboy's got a little bit left in him," he said.

The Steelers liked the matchup against Kansas City's 20th-ranked rushing defense, which prefers to play man coverage.

Bell set the tone with 71 yards on 11 carries in the first quarter and started the second quarter with a 3-yard score, which drew Bell an excessive celebration penalty for using the goal post as a punching bag.

On one 96-yard drive that ended in a field goal, Bell had 64 yards. He added three catches for 12 yards.

"He was in the hole all night," Steelers guard David DeCastro said. "He was making those cuts and running like the Le'Veon we know."

Bell said Monday that the Steelers didn't run the ball enough in the Jacksonville game. Once the Steelers took the practice field Wednesday, they had a "great week of practice, and it showed today," Bell said.

The Steelers are 11-0 all time when Bell gets 25 or more rushes, including 3-0 this season.

"Next week, if we do the same thing, I'll be ready," Bell said.