Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has requested a trade, a source confirmed to ESPN's Dan Graziano.
The request was made weeks ago, the source says.
Early indications are the Steelers do not plan to trade Martavis Bryant, per sources.
Bryant spoke with Steelers coaches ahead of Week 5 game, asking to be more involved in the offense.
He's upset with target share distribution and sub packages that swap him out for rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Bryant returned this year from a one-year drug suspension and is signed through 2018.
News of the trade was first reported by NFL Network.
