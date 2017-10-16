Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has requested a trade, a source confirmed to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The request was made weeks ago, the source says.

Martavis Bryant returned this year from a one-year drug suspension and is signed through 2018. Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire

Early indications are the Steelers do not plan to trade Martavis Bryant, per sources.

Bryant spoke with Steelers coaches ahead of Week 5 game, asking to be more involved in the offense.

He's upset with target share distribution and sub packages that swap him out for rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster.

News of the trade was first reported by NFL Network.

