DENVER -- The Denver Broncos will keep their medical team busy Monday, as receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie will each have MRI exams on ankle injuries, and coach Vance Joseph said quarterback Trevor Siemian will probably have one on his left, non-throwing shoulder.

Receiver Demaryius Thomas, who had an X-ray on his lower right leg during the third quarter, will also be evaluated more on Monday.

Sanders left the game with more than a minute remaining in the third quarter, after he was hit in his lower right leg by New York Giants safety Landon Collins on an incomplete pass. Sanders, who is second on the team in receptions (25) and yards receiving (266), was helped off the field by team trainers and taken to the locker room on a cart.

Thomas was limping between plays for most of the second half in Sunday night's loss to the Giants, even as he finished with season bests in catches (10) and yards receiving (133).

"I'll do whatever I can to be on the field helping them,'' Thomas said. "I do take pride in it.''

McKenzie, the team's top punt returner who plays in some offensive personnel groupings, left shortly after he fell awkwardly while jumping for a pass. He, too, was taken to the locker room on a cart.

"The initial X-rays were both negative, so we're lucky there,'' Broncos coach Vance Joseph. "They both looked like serious injuries, but the initial X-rays were negative. We'll know more [Monday].''

Siemian was injured just before halftime after he tried to tackle Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins on an interception return. With 1:01 left in the first half, Siemian tried to squeeze a pass in to Bennie Fowler on the left sideline as Jenkins stepped in for the interception.

Jenkins sprinted up the sideline 43 yards for a touchdown, and Siemian injured his left shoulder when he dove to try to make the tackle. It's the same shoulder he had surgically repaired this past offseason.

"I tried to tackle the guy. That's certainly not my specialty,'' Siemian said. "I'm fine, a little sore, but I'm fine.''

"We're not sure how serious it is,'' Joseph said. "He returned, and he was fine.''

Siemian was taken to the locker room following the play, and Brock Osweiler finished the first half. Siemian missed two starts last season, one with his left shoulder injury and one with a foot injury.