The Jacksonville Jaguars expect running back Leonard Fournette to play in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts after the star rookie injured his ankle Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fournette suffered a sprained right ankle in the fourth quarter of the 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was cleared to re-enter but remained on the sideline for Jacksonville's final drive.

"They said he was taped up and spatted and could have gone back in the game," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. "That's encouraging."

The injury initially appeared to be significant, as Fournette's foot got caught underneath him as he was brought to the ground by cornerback Trumaine Johnson. Fournette tried to hop to the sideline before falling back to the ground.

Fournette rushed for 130 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run on Jacksonville's first offensive snap, on 21 carries Sunday. The fourth overall pick in this year's draft, Fournette leads the NFL with six rushing touchdowns and also is second in the league in rushing yards (596) and carries (130).

