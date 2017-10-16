Teddy Bridgewater has been cleared to return to practice by the doctor who performed the surgery on his dislocated knee last year, according to a source with direct knowledge of the exam that the Minnesota Vikings quarterback underwent Monday in Dallas.

Bridgewater injured his knee in practice on Aug. 30, 2016 and he has been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list this season.

Dr. Dan Cooper, a Dallas-area orthopedic specialist who performed the major surgery on the dislocation, examined Bridgewater on Monday morning and cleared him to begin practice on Wednesday.

The Vikings now have a decision whether to take Bridgewater off the PUP list, which would open a three-week window that would culminate with a decision to promote him the active roster or place on injured reserve.

The Vikings did not have an immediate comment on the development.