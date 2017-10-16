PITTSBURGH -- Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant said Monday that he didn't request a trade and wants to move on.

"I'm good," Bryant said.

The NFL Network reported Sunday night that Bryant's unhappiness with his role in the offense resulted in a trade request. ESPN's Dan Graziano confirmed the report.

Sources say early indications are the Steelers do not intend to trade Bryant, who is third on the team in targets (34) behind Le'Veon Bell (39) and Antonio Brown (74).

Martavis Bryant is third on the Steelers in targets. Shelley Lipton/Icon Sportswire

Bryant is fourth on the Steelers in receptions (17) and second in receiving yards (231). But Bryant played 33 snaps in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. That's 11 fewer than rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Both players got three targets apiece in Kansas City.

Bryant -- who scored 15 touchdowns in his first 21 NFL games before missing all of 2016 over multiple drug violations -- said he hasn't told the organization that he is unhappy but has talked to coaches about getting better.

Bryant said his goal is helping the Steelers improve and preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I know my potential and what I can do," Bryant said. "The little bit I get or whatever I get, I just have to make the best of it. Everything else is out of my control."

Bryant said his chemistry with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is coming along "pretty good" since Bryant returned from suspension.

Bryant stressed he knows it's a long season and has time to turn things around, pointing to his statement on twitter Sunday night that he plans to help the Steelers win a seventh Super Bowl. As for his playing time and role in the offense?

"That's up to the coaches," he said.