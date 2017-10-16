Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph said in a radio interview Monday that wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie suffered sprained ankles Sunday night and will miss the team's Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"They're out this week and will be week-to-week after that," Joseph said on Orange and Blue 760.

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, meanwhile, has been diagnosed with a minor shoulder sprain, but the team believes he should be able to play against the Chargers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Emmanuel Sanders will miss the Broncos' Week 7 game against the Chargers after being carted off with a sprained ankle Sunday night. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Sanders left the Broncos' 23-10 loss to the New York Giants with more than a minute remaining in the third quarter after he was hit in his lower right leg by safety Landon Collins on an incomplete pass. Sanders, who is second on the team in receptions (25) and yards receiving (266), was helped off the field by team trainers and taken to the locker room on a cart.

McKenzie, the team's top punt returner who plays in some offensive personnel groupings, left shortly after he fell awkwardly while jumping for a pass. He, too, was taken to the locker room on a cart.

Both players underwent MRIs on Monday.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.