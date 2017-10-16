Former San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Oakland Raiders, sources told ESPN.

The 49ers released Bowman on Friday after seven seasons with team.

Before that move, the 49ers had agreed to trade the veteran to the New Orleans Saints for a seventh-round draft pick, league sources told ESPN.

But after agreeing to the trade, the 49ers learned that Bowman preferred to be a free agent and decide where he would play next. As a reward for his service, San Francisco acquiesced and released the linebacker.

The 49ers had also spoken with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers about a trade.