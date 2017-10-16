The NFL Players Association has filed a request for a temporary restraining order that again would put the six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on hold, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

It is expected the request will be argued Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to the source.

The move comes as the Cowboys, coming off their bye week, prepare to return to practice before next Sunday's game at San Francisco.

A federal appeals court last Thursday lifted an injunction that blocked Elliott's six-game suspension, clearing the way for the NFL's punishment over domestic violence allegations.

That ruling, by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, reversed the order last month of a federal judge in Texas.

That judge had issued an injunction that blocked the suspension, agreeing with NFL players' union attorneys who argued that the investigation of the allegations in Ohio and subsequent appeal were unfair to Elliott.

The NFLPA said after last Thursday's ruling that it will request an en banc hearing -- a hearing of the full panel of judges within the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans -- on behalf of Elliott.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.