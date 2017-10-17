METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints lost core special teams player and backup linebacker Nathan Stupar to a torn ACL, a source confirmed.

As first reported by NOLA.com, Stupar was injured during punt coverage in the Saints' 52-38 victory over the Miami Dolphins -- a disappointing development for a New Orleans team that has won three straight games to reach 3-2 and climb over .500 for the first time since 2013.

Linebacker depth has become a slight issue for the Saints, who also lost rookie starter Alex Anzalone to injured reserve with a shoulder injury two weeks ago.

Veteran special teams captain Craig Robertson was promoted into the starting lineup to replace Anzalone alongside fellow veteran starters A.J. Klein and Manti Te'o. But now the Saints are down to backups Adam Bighill (a rookie transplant from the Canadian Football League) and Gerald Hodges (a veteran who just signed last week).

The Saints also attempted to trade for veteran Navorro Bowman last week before the San Francisco 49ers opted to let Bowman become a free agent and sign with the Oakland Raiders instead.

Stupar, 29, signed with the Saints as a free agent last year after spending his first three seasons with the 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.

Stupar played solely on special teams this season. But he started six games as an injury replacement last year and finished with 58 tackles, a sack, an interception and two forced fumbles.