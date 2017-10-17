JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars released kicker Jason Myers and signed former Los Angeles Chargers kicker Josh Lambo on Tuesday.

Meyers struggled during training camp and preseason but got off to a solid start before struggling in two of the last three games. Meyers missed a 52-yard field goal attempt against the New York Jets in a game the Jaguars lost 23-20 in overtime and missed a pair of 54-yard field goal attempts in the Jaguars' 27-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Myers made 11 of 14 field goal attempts and 15 of 17 PATs this season and all three of his missed field goals were from 50 yards or longer. His two misses against the Rams were wide left by a significant margin.

In his 37-game career with the Jaguars, Myers missed a total of 27 kicks: 12 PATs and 15 field goals. Two of those misses came in a 16-13 overtime loss to Indianapolis in 2015. Myers missed a 53-yarder in regulation and a 48-yarder in overtime.

Jason Myers was 0 for 3 this season on field-goal attempts of 50 yards or more. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars opted to keep Myers over fan favorite Josh Scobee, who also is the team's all-time leading scorer (1,022), because of his strong leg. He had a rough season as a rookie in 2015. He missed seven PATs but only four field goals. He missed only three PATs but seven field goals in 2016.

Over parts of three seasons, Myers made only 10 of 19 field goal attempts of 50 or more yards (52.6 percent), which is well below the league average of 61.6 percent since he entered the league.

Lambo made 52 of 64 field goal attempts and 70 of 78 PATs in two seasons with San Diego. The Chargers surprisingly cut him in favor of undrafted rookie Younghoe Koo before the season began.