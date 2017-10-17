NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin co-signed a letter sent to congressional leaders in support of a bipartisan legislative bill that seeks criminal justice reform.

The letter states the NFL is offering its "full support" of the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act of 2017, which seeks reforms and targets enhanced mandatory minimums for prior drug felons, increases judicial discretion for sentencing, and reforms enhanced mandatory minimums and sentences.

"The Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act would address many of the issues on which our players have worked to raise awareness of over the last two seasons," the letter, which is dated October 16, reads. "... If enacted, it would be a positive next step in our collective efforts to move our nation forward."

The bill was written by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) in 2015.

Asked Monday about a potential pushback from the White House, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said he didn't know the president's position on the bill.

"I know that this has overwhelming bipartisan support and we think it's the right thing to do, so that is our focus right now,'' he said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.