PITTSBURGH -- Wide receiver Martavis Bryant is happy to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger said Tuesday on 93.7 The Fan that Bryant has not asked for a trade based on their talks together. On Sunday, however, ESPN confirmed a report by NFL Network that Bryant had requested a trade recently.

"There haven't been any inklings of unhappiness," Roethlisberger said during his weekly radio appearance.

Addressing the media Tuesday at the Steelers facility, Tomlin said he had no reaction to the storyline, which is a "nonissue to us."

Tomlin was asked what Bryant has told him about his role in the offense. Tomlin said Bryant hasn't detailed a desired role.

"We've had good fluid communication with Martavis throughout this process like I have all younger players," Tomlin said. "He was a big contributor to our efforts on Sunday. He was excited like everyone else. I don't know where these reports come from. Sometimes they come from family members or people close to him; sometimes they can come from agents. I don't judge him or my relationship with him based on things said by others. He appears to be happy and focused, so it's a nonissue to us."

Tomlin said the Steelers believe Bryant when he says the story is not an issue. "We're moving forward," Tomlin said.

On Monday, Bryant told media that he did not request a trade and that he has talked to Steelers coaches only about getting better.

Multiple Steelers have tried to encourage Bryant early this week, according to sources, citing his crucial role in the offense and how it's too early to be frustrated.

Roethlisberger said Bryant's improved blocking and inspired play in Kansas City, where he caught two passes for 27 yards on 33 snaps, were positive signs. Also, the Steelers can call more red zone plays designed to go to Bryant.

Privately Bryant would like to be featured more prominently in the offense, playing most of the snaps and getting a healthy dose of targets.

Tomlin acknowledged that Bryant missing all of 2016 would be an early-season adjustment, but he likes the progress.

"Week in and week out he's playing faster," Tomlin said.