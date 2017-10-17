        <
        >

          As it turns out, Le'Veon Bell can box -- for real

          2:49 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Le'Veon Bell attacked the goal post padding like a heavy bag after scoring a touchdown in the Pittsburgh Steelers's win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, then backed up his moves the following day.

          The celebration was reminiscent of Ken Norton Jr.'s famous celebration two decades ago and earned the Steelers back a 15-yard penalty.

          Bell's ability to stick and move is no joke, if this short video posted from his Twitter account Monday night is any indication:

          The touchdown early in the second quarter gave the Steelers the lead for good, as they knocked off the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team.

          -- Brendan C. Hall

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.