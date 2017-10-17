As it turns out, Le'Veon Bell can box -- for real

Le'Veon Bell attacked the goal post padding like a heavy bag after scoring a touchdown in the Pittsburgh Steelers's win over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, then backed up his moves the following day.

The celebration was reminiscent of Ken Norton Jr.'s famous celebration two decades ago and earned the Steelers back a 15-yard penalty.

Bell's ability to stick and move is no joke, if this short video posted from his Twitter account Monday night is any indication:

just in case youu thought my celebration was a fluke pic.twitter.com/SRlMOKw988 — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) October 17, 2017

The touchdown early in the second quarter gave the Steelers the lead for good, as they knocked off the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team.

-- Brendan C. Hall