DeShone Kizer will return as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Wednesday.

Kizer, a rookie second-round pick, started the first five games of the season before being replaced for one game by Kevin Hogan. The results were not good, as the Browns fell to 0-6 and Hogan threw for 140 yards with three interceptions during a 33-17 loss in Houston.

Coach Hue Jackson said he wanted Kizer to watch the game from the sidelines in hopes it would de-clutter his mind. Kizer's biggest issue: A league-leading nine interceptions.

"I think for him, he will be a little bit more team-protecting in situational football things," Jackson said Monday before the decision was announced. "I think he will understand that better and really what it does to your team as you are in those situations. No. 2, I think he will demand more from the guys that play around him because I think he understands that every play matters and every play is a difference between having a chance to win or lose a game."

Jackson reiterated that he believes Kizer will be a key part of the Browns' future.

"I have said it; I have gone on record of saying it - he will be a huge part of the future here," Jackson said.

In five games, Kizer is 81-for-159 (50.9 percent), three touchdowns, nine interceptions and 12 sacks.